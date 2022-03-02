Over the opposition of county clerks, election workers, high school students looking ahead to their first chance to vote, and more, the House State Affairs Committee has voted 9-2 along party lines to advance a sweeping 20-page emergency overhaul of Idaho’s voting laws proposed by Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley. Moon’s bill, HB 692, was just introduced on Monday.
It includes multiple changes from an earlier version she had introduced that also sought to do away with election-day voter registration; Moon said she decided not to include that after learning that would cause the state to be subject to numerous federal requirements under the 1993 National Voter Registration Act.
Speaking quickly, Moon told the committee, “I put back in election-day registration after the conversation also with us either going to ‘motor voter’ or keeping same-day registration, we will keep in same-day registration.”
The bill also makes numerous other changes to voting and registration procedures, requires new and different documents including proof of residency and citizenship such as birth certificates to be presented at the polls to vote, imposes new requirements on military and overseas voters, creates a new free, four-year state ID card that Moon estimated would cost the state just $200,000 next year, and more. It also does away with Idaho’s voter ID law that allows those without proof of identification to sign an affidavit.
“We’re going to remove the affidavit as well,” Moon told the committee. “You provide the residency and identification, citizenship for a first-time voter, and if not, you just don’t vote.”
All the public testimony on Moon’s bill was against it. Asa Gray, elections manager for Kootenai County, said, “While I believe this legislation has the positive intention of continuing to keep Idaho elections safe and secure, it contains some flaws which lend themselves more to the disruption of the election process than to the security of it.”
He pointed to numerous specific problems in the bill, including a provision requiring the accepted notice of voter registration to be sent to a residence address, when the entire community of Spirit Lake in his county doesn’t have residential mail delivery and instead relies on post office boxes. “It also hurts voters who recently moved to the state who maybe haven’t changed their driver’s license over due to driver’s licensing backlogs,” he said. “It also makes it hard for military voters who maybe don’t have proof of citizenship with them there where they’re stationed.”
Canyon County Clerk Chris Yamamoto also pointed to numerous problems. “The new rules for election day registration I believe is overly restrictive,” he said. “Voting requires a 30-day residency, a new driver’s license is 90 days. … I think it’s odd that one can use an out-of-state I.D. to prove citizenship but not identity. It eliminates the student I.D. altogether. I think proving citizenship here, while very well intended, will make it harder for naturally born citizens to vote than naturalized citizens.”
Among other concerns, Yamamoto said, “The emergency clause I have an issue with, in that I think we’d better check with ITD and the sheriff’s offices that provide driver’s licenses to see if they can pull this off by May.”
“I oppose this bill as it is written,” he said. He shared a story about his mother’s struggle to get a birth certificate late in life; she was born in rural Oklahoma. “It can be difficult for some,” he said.
A half-dozen high school students testified against the bill. Bridget Gibson, a third-generation Idahoan and a junior at Boise High School, told the committee, “This November will be my first time voting in an election. I’ve been excited for this moment since I did a mock election in my 2nd grade class.” She said, “This bill is going to do nothing but discourage people from registering to vote and voting in general. … We should be doing as much as we possibly can to encourage voters, so everyone can be as excited to vote as I am.”
In her closing comments, Moon told the committee, “If you want to wait till the last day … well then, do it following the guidelines. If you can’t follow the guidelines, well, then, I’m sorry.”
Substitute Rep. Holli Woodings, D-Boise, moved to hold the bill in committee. “It’s very problematic,” she said. “Elections are already very difficult and complex to secure. So I think adding this body of work two months before probably one of the largest primaries in our history is not a good idea.”
Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, made a substitute motion to send HB 692 to the full House with a recommendation that it “do pass,” and Scott’s motion carried on a 9-2 party-line vote, with only Woodings and Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, dissenting.