On a party-line vote, the Senate State Affairs Committee this morning agreed to introduce new wolf-killing legislation proposed by Sen. Van Burtenshaw, R-Terreton, that includes unlimited wolf tags for every hunter, unlimited methods of take including trapping and snaring as well as hunting, adding private contractors to those the state Wolf Depredation Control Board could hire to kill problem wolves, opening wolf season year-round on private land, and more.
Burtenshaw told the committee that Idaho's wolf population has been stable at around 1,500 for the past two years, though the state has killed roughly 500 wolves. "So all we took care of was maybe the pup crop from the year past," Burtenshaw said. "So the continued conflict that we have in our agricultural industries has prompted us to move forward with legislation that would help put tools in our chest, as could be said, to take care of this growing problem."
Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, said, "This has come to us awfully late. WE aren't talking about kindergarten, all kinds of things, because we were told it was too late. So I'm a little concerned about why this popped up suddenly." She added, "I've had quite a bit of talk about wolves this year, given that my dog was in a trap in January," and questioned the provision regarding private contractors.
"WE have some private contractors up north ... that could be contracted to take care of these wolves," Burtenshaw responded. "We have an exorbitant budget that only allows USDA Wildlife Services to take those animals. It's extensive, it's expensive. So we want to have the option to be able to use private contractors to be able to take care of depredating wolves."
Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, said, "This has been going on a while. There was some competing bills in the House. ... I think it's finally gotten to a spot that can move forward, so I'm supportive of this request."
The committee voted to introduce the bill and request it be referred to the Senate Resources Committee for a full hearing. AP reporter Keith Ridler covered the meeting and will have a full report; I'll post it here when it's out.