The presidents and CEOs of St. Luke’s, Saint Alphonsus, Primary Health, West Valley Medical Center, Saltzer Health and more gathered for a press conference this morning to urge a statewide mask mandate as COVID-19 swells in Idaho. They also urged Idahoans to “take immediate action against the further spread of COVID-19 before it is too late for our state.” In addition to wearing masks, the health system heads and their chief medical officers are urgently calling on people to practice physical distancing, good hand hygiene and general self care to slow the spread of the coronavirus in our state.
Chris Roth, president and CEO of St. Luke’s, cited an “alarming increase,” with the number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the first 13 days of July at more than 5,000, nearly equal to the entire tally for the first 110 days of the pandemic, from March 13 through June 30. “Nearly half of all confirmed coronavirus cases have occurred in the last two weeks in Idaho,” Roth said. “Our hospitalizations as a result are increasing rapidly, and we know that there’s a 2-3 week lag.”
“The rate of the community spread is so significant right now and it’s with no end in sight,” said Letty Ramirez, spokeswoman for Saint Alphonsus Health System. “We’re in the midst of a major surge.”
We’ll have much more on this shortly.