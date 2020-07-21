Southwest District Health has again canceled its Board of Health meeting regarding masks because of security concerns, the district announced Monday afternoon. Idaho Press reporter Olivia Heersink writes that the board has now canceled two meetings in which it was scheduled to talk with local medical professionals about research on face coverings and the spread of COVID-19.
The board started to hold the meeting last Thursday, but called it off due to protesters and rescheduled it for Tuesday morning, which is also now canceled because of “continued security concerns and to ensure the meeting is as safe and accessible as possible.”
When the Idaho Press requested details about these concerns, district spokeswoman Katrina Williams responded over email, “No other specifics to share — we are working to ensure a safe, secure meeting. Hoping to get it rescheduled for Thursday and will get that notice out as soon as possible.”
You can read Heersink's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Idaho Press; it's on the front page.