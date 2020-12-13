All of Southwest District Health’s six counties are in the red alert level for COVID-19 per the district’s assessment tool as daily cases remain on the rise statewide, writes Idaho Press reporter Olivia Heersink. In Canyon County, investigators continue to see exposure from social and community gatherings, as well as workplaces and households, the district said in a Friday news release. Only about 63% of residents infected can pinpoint where they were exposed, “which points to sustained community spread,” according to officials.
From Nov. 22 to Dec. 5, Canyon County’s incidence rate was 8.93 per 10,000 people. Districtwide, for the same two-week period, the incidence rate was 9.22 per 10,000 people. To get to the yellow/low alert level, average new daily cases would need to drop to fewer 2.5 per 10,000.
You can read Heersink's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Saturday's print edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.