Southwest District Health issued a health advisory for its six-county area on Friday, aiming to reduce the spread of COVID-19, writes Idaho Press reporter Rachel Spacek. The health district is advising people to wear a face covering at all times around anyone who is not a member of their household, to work from home if possible, to minimize non-essential travel and suspend visits to congregate living facilities.
The advisory covers Adams, Canyon, Gem, Owyhee, Payette and Washington counties.
The advisory asks people to avoid social gatherings, including among family members who do not live in your household, and to follow Gov. Brad Little's modified Stage 2 order that caps gatherings at 10 people. It also recommends contact sports for youth and adults be put on hold.
