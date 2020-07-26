Southwest District Health on Thursday adopted a series of recommendations aimed at mitigating the spread of COVID-19, and the Board of Health chairman said he does not foresee a mask mandate coming in the future, writes Idaho Press reporter Olivia Heersink. The district met for a special meeting that had been canceled twice before due to security concerns and heated responses from community members opposed to the possibility of the district issuing such a mandate.
The Board of Health instead will use a risk-assessment tool, ranging from low to high risk of exposure to the virus, to issue recommendations on mask use.
In previous agendas for the two canceled meetings, medical professionals were scheduled to talk to the board, but they weren't given the opportunity to speak Thursday. Instead, they submitted statements to the board to be read alongside the public comments.
