Pioneer fire information

The Pioneer Fire started in July 2016 outside of Idaho City and it grew to over 180,000 acres by September of that year. A sustainability symposium on Friday will celebrate the planned planting of more than 200,000 trees in the Boise and Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests.

 U.S. Forest Service

Real estate agents from around the country and local leaders will gather in Boise on Friday for the National Association of Realtors’ Sustainability Symposium.

The symposium, happening 3-6 p.m. Friday at the Grove Hotel Grand Ballroom, is free and open to the public. The event will celebrate the planned planting of more than 200,000 trees in the Boise and Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests.


