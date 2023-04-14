The Pioneer Fire started in July 2016 outside of Idaho City and it grew to over 180,000 acres by September of that year. A sustainability symposium on Friday will celebrate the planned planting of more than 200,000 trees in the Boise and Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests.
Real estate agents from around the country and local leaders will gather in Boise on Friday for the National Association of Realtors’ Sustainability Symposium.
The symposium, happening 3-6 p.m. Friday at the Grove Hotel Grand Ballroom, is free and open to the public. The event will celebrate the planned planting of more than 200,000 trees in the Boise and Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests.
The replanting effort, which aims to help reforestation after the 2016 Pioneer Fire and 2021 Johnson Creek Fire, is part of a national tree-planting operation funded by the National Association of Realtors in partnership with the National Forest Foundation.
“We worked with them to pick locations that would have the greatest impact,” said Mindy Crowell, reforestation partnerships director for the National Forest Foundation.
The Realtors association has committed to funding the planting of 1.5 million trees, one for every member, across the U.S. by 2025, said Amanda Stinton, director of sustainability and leadership with NAR.
