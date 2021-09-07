1A main -- Downtown Boise construction

A crane stands over a construction site along Grove Street between Fifth and Sixth streets in downtown Boise, Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. Industry experts say local residential and commercial construction recovered from short slowdowns this spring, and demand is higher than it was pre-pandemic.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Results from a recent survey confirm what managers and employees at Idaho construction firms already know: High-cost materials and a worker shortage have challenged the industry during the coronavirus pandemic, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe. But the survey also revealed that Idaho firms retained more workers and are more optimistic about the future compared to the rest of the country.

Associated General Contractors of America, a nationwide construction trade group, this week released the results of a workforce survey, which highlighted the issues construction leaders say they’ve faced over the last year and a half. The survey found that the majority of U.S. firms have dealt with project delays, rising material costs and a continued challenge hiring workers for nearly every position.

In Idaho, 81% of the 27 firms surveyed said they’ve experienced delays due to longer lead times or shortages of materials, and 70% said projects were canceled, postponed or scaled back due to cost increases.

You can read Suppe's full story here at idahopress.com  (subscription required), or pick up today's Idaho Press; it's on the front page.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

