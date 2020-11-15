A survey of rural Idaho leaders and residents about the impacts of COVID-19 found people were most concerned with local business survival, writes Idaho Press reporter Rachel Spacek. The survey from the Idaho Rural Partnership asked 333 residents and local leaders about what their concerns were with the impact of COVID-19.
According to a summary of the survey, a majority of respondents selected business survival as the "most significant pandemic-related challenge," followed by the challenge of paying for basic expenses and education.
