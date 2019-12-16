Here's a report from the Associated Press:
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court will not review an appellate decision that makes it harder for cities to keep homeless people from sleeping on the streets.
The justices on Monday did not comment as they left in place a ruling that struck down a Boise, Idaho, ordinance. The ruling by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals applies across several Western states where cities are struggling with homelessness brought on by rising housing costs and income inequality. Many have similar restrictions that aim to keep homeless people from sleeping on their streets.
The appeals court held that Boise could not make it a crime for homeless people to sleep on the streets when no alternative shelter is available. The decision the justices refused to review found that the Boise ordinance violated the constitutional ban on “cruel and unusual punishment.”
Boise Mayor Dave Bieter issued this statement:
"Today’s news is disappointing. We believe that the 9th Circuit’s most recent decision in this case leaves the city’s fundamental ability to protect public health and safety on its own streets very uncertain. Without further clarification by the courts, our most vulnerable residents – the very people this suit purports to be protecting – would be victimized by the conditions in camps that could crop up. Without the ability to enforce this ordinance, much of what we’ve accomplished in providing permanent supportive housing and other services for those experiencing homelessness could be jeopardized. To avoid that, I encourage the incoming city administration and city council to continue fighting this case in local federal court."
And Mayor-elect Lauren McLean issued this statement:
"Today, The Supreme Court has decided to let stand the lower court opinion around ticketing for sleeping outside. Today's events underscore what I believed to be true all along: we needed to be planning for this scenario. I look forward to continuing and expanding the City of Boise's good work with key community partners in housing and homelessness, and believe we have effective, humane, and constitutionally sound solutions in our grasp. It's my personal commitment as Boise's next Mayor to keep proactively addressing this issue, and that work has already begun."