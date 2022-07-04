Tom Alexander holds a cross as he prays prior to rulings outside the Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Among the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent string of far-reaching decisions was a less-discussed opinion that could pave the way for religious schools to receive public funds.
In Idaho, where there’s been a recent push by some lawmakers to fund private schools through voucher or scholarship programs, this decision could create an impact if these lawmakers find success.
The case originated in Maine, and the court ruled 6-3 that if public funds are given to any private institution, then religious schools must also be considered.
“So long as the state does not provide funding to private schools, it does not have to give any funding to religious schools,” said Jim Jones, former Idaho attorney general and former state Supreme Court chief justice. “But the argument I’ve made and the folks at Idaho Business for Education have made is that we don’t adequately fund our public schools, like our Constitution requires us to, and so we have no business providing funding to private schools or church-sponsored schools.”
In May, the National Education Association ranked Idaho last in per-pupil spending for the prior school year.
In the 2022 legislative session, the House Education Committee narrowly killed a bill that would have allowed some state funds to be used for private school tuition and fees. The “Hope and Opportunity Scholarship Program” failed to go to the full House on an 8-7 vote from the committee. Its opponents questioned if it would violate the state’s Constitution, which requires the Legislature to “establish and maintain a general, uniform and thorough system of public, free common schools,” and also strictly forbids public funds from going to sectarian schools or purposes.
This bill was the first of its kind to make it so far, according to the education committee Chairman Rep. Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls. He anticipates similar legislation to be introduced when lawmakers return to the Capitol in January.
