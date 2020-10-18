With the Affordable Care Act coming before the U.S. Supreme Court next month, Idahoans who gained health insurance through the Medicaid expansion worry what the case's outcome could mean for them, write Idaho Press reporters Tommy Simmons and Thomas Plank. More than 90,500 Idahoans have enrolled in Medicaid through the expansion, which voters passed in 2018 with more than 60% of the vote.
“If they repeal the ACA, then that means my family will no longer have the ability to go to the doctor,” said Leta Strauss of Grangeville, a small central Idaho city.
After voters approved Medicaid expansion, the Idaho Legislature passed a "sideboards" bill, placing conditions on the expansion. One of them requires the Legislature to "consider" ending the expansion if the federal match rate drops below 90%. The state would find itself in that position if the Affordable Care Act is repealed.
But there are some who think that likely won't come to pass. Idaho Department of Insurance Director Dean Cameron said he does not expect the ruling to result in the loss of Medicaid for those who enrolled under the expansion. Even if the act were repealed, he said, he anticipates Congress would move quickly to replace it with something else.
