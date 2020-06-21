This weekend, you’ll notice a theme to our Saturday and Sunday editions of the Idaho Press: Road to Recovery, writes Idaho Press editor Holly Beech. We’re joining with mayors and advertising partners to encourage you, our readers, to support local businesses as the economy reopens. We're also offering a glimpse of what the "new normal" looks like at local Idaho businesses, as they emerge from the pandemic-related economic shutdown; the mayors of Boise, Caldwell, Nampa and Meridian have declared June 20-21 as "Shop Local Weekend" to support local businesses as they reopen.
You can read Beech's full column here at idahopress.com, and letters from each of the four mayors here; or pick up Saturday's print edition of the Idaho Press.