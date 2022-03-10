Branden Durst, candidate for state superintendent of public instruction, will not be criminally charged for accusations made regarding child abuse allegations.
The Ada County Prosecutor’s Office did, however, charge Durst’s wife with misdemeanor injury to child after law enforcement routed them the report for consideration, according to prosecutor’s spokesperson Emily Lowe.
Cheri Durst, the wife of Branden Durst, was criminally charged on Feb. 22 in connection to the abuse alleged to have happened in Ada County. She entered a not guilty plea on March 1.
Idaho Reports called and emailed Branden Durst on Tuesday for comment but did not receive a response.
In the criminal complaint, prosecutors say on Dec. 24, 2021, Cheri Durst “did willfully cause or permit the person or health of the child to be injured” by striking the child with a wooden spoon, writes reporter Ruth Brown of Idaho Public Television's "Idaho Reports."
The allegations initially became public when Durst’s ex-wife, Jaime Charles, said Cheri Durst struck a 14-year-old child. In the document filed in Thurston County Superior Court in Washington state, Charles said Branden Durst “not only watched and did nothing to stop it, but he actively encouraged his wife to beat (the child).”