Alyssa Goff brings bottles of wine over to a table of customers at Fujishin Family Cellars for a wine tasting on Thursday, July 1, 2021 in the Sunnyslope area of Caldwell.

 Jake King/Idaho Press

The adaptability required by service industry professionals since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic has been unprecedented, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Banks Rusby. However, despite the challenges, the pandemic ultimately only resulted in a small interruption in business for Canyon County’s wineries. Now, they are full-steam ahead: hosting more visitors than previous years, and enjoying widening recognition of their craft.

“We’re so busy now that I think the reservations are a necessity,” said Annie Morrison, director of hospitality for Fujishin Family Cellars, which is among the wineries on the Sunnyslope wine trail. You can read Rusby's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.

