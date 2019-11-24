In my Sunday column this week, I explore how the state's 1% cut in agencies' current-year budget, for all agencies except public schools, will hit hospitals and nursing homes through Idaho's Medicaid program. Also, a move to possibly re-deploy some of the research staff from the Legislature's Office of Performance Evaluations into budget analysis has drawn national attention and opposition. You can read my full column here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press.
Sun. column: State's 1% budget cut to hit hospitals, nursing homes; potential hit to OPE draws national attention
