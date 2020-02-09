Eye on Boise logo

In my Sunday column this week, I look at how Idahoans are buying more liquor from state liquor stores, but they’re not drinking more alcohol; per-capita alcohol consumption is staying the same, but they're buying proportionally less beer. Also, a group called "TOADS" wants to cut the state's sales tax to 4% while increasing school funding, by eliminating exemptions; and a word on math in JFAC.

You can read my full column here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

