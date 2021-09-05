We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
It’s been a hot and hazy summer in Boise and throughout the Treasure Valley this year.
This summer was Boise's hottest on record, but it will likely be cooler than coming years as the West continues to become warmer and more arid, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe. Boise's average temperature between June and August was 78 degrees, 1.4 degrees warmer than 2015, the former record year.
The City of Trees had 18 days with temperatures reaching 100 degrees — that's two shy of the 20-day record from 2003.
Joel Tannenholz, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Boise, said nine of Boise's top 10 hottest summers have been in the 21st century. While the other averages from those years vary by 0.1 to 0.6 degrees, this year's 1.4-degree leap past the previous record is "unusual," Tannenholz said.
"You look at the records just about as far back as you want to go and increases have been very minor until this summer," he said. And it's only projected to get worse in the coming years. You can read Suppe's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Saturday's Idaho Press; it's on the front page.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.