SUEZ, the French company that delivers water to nearly 100,000 Ada County homes and commercial buildings, has proposed to increase rates by 22.3%., writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe. The proposed increase, which follows infrastructure improvements during the past five years, is pending approval from the Idaho Public Utilities Commission.
SUEZ last month filed an application with the commission asking to raise monthly rates for residential customers an average $6.61, commercial customers an average $23.51 and public authorities an average $18.97.
The Idaho Public Utilities Commission could deny the request or approve a lesser amount.