Outside Daybell Trial

Members of the media gather outside the Ada County Courthouse as the Lori Valley trial continues on Tuesday.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Wednesday’s proceedings in Lori Vallow’s murder trial featured multiple first-responder accounts of the day Charles Vallow was killed in Arizona, financial account timelines and the testimony of one of Lori’s former friends from Hawaii, Idaho Press reporter Sydney Kidd writes.

Lori has been charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and grand theft in connection with the deaths of her children Tylee Ryan, 16, and J.J. Vallow, 7, and Tammy Daybell, the late wife of her husband Chad Daybell.


Load comments