Wednesday’s proceedings in Lori Vallow’s murder trial featured multiple first-responder accounts of the day Charles Vallow was killed in Arizona, financial account timelines and the testimony of one of Lori’s former friends from Hawaii, Idaho Press reporter Sydney Kidd writes.
Lori has been charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and grand theft in connection with the deaths of her children Tylee Ryan, 16, and J.J. Vallow, 7, and Tammy Daybell, the late wife of her husband Chad Daybell.
Members of the Chandler Fire and Police Departments in Arizona detailed the day Charles Vallow, Lori’s late husband, was killed and how they responded. Scott Cowden, a firefighter and paramedic, said when he arrived on scene on July 11, 2019, he was told Alex Cox, Lori’s late brother, began CPR on Charles shortly after Cox shot him. When Cowden went to perform CPR on Charles, he noticed that some of the tell-tale signs of previously performed CPR were missing.
Financial timelines were also published by the prosecution and a detective and an FBI forensics account special agent was questioned in an effort to show evidence of the grand theft charges raised against Lori.
