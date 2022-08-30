...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...High temperatures near 100 to 105 expected. Wednesday
will be the hottest day for most areas.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest Idaho and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Sturgeon fishing in the Snake River between Canyon Creek and Rattlesnake Creek is closed until Sept. 25. High heat has results in the deaths of fish in CJ Strike Reservoir.
This summer’s extreme heat is killing fish at Lake Lowell and C.J. Strike Reservoir, Idaho Press news partner KTVB reports, and has prompted the closure of sturgeon fishing in the Snake River between Canyon Creek and Rattlesnake Creek until Feb. 25.
Oxygen levels are low and the water temperatures are high, which is likely what is causing the fish to die, said Art Butts, Southwest regional fishery manager for the Idaho Department of Fish & Game. “Over the last several weeks, we identified 20 large individuals that have died,” he said. “This is pretty concerning when you've got fish that live to be 50-70 years old. That's not easily replaced compared to other species.”