Sturgeon fishing in the Snake River between Canyon Creek and Rattlesnake Creek is closed until Sept. 25. High heat has results in the deaths of fish in CJ Strike Reservoir.

 Photo by Pete Zimowsky/file

This summer’s extreme heat is killing fish at Lake Lowell and C.J. Strike Reservoir, Idaho Press news partner KTVB reports, and has prompted the closure of sturgeon fishing in the Snake River between Canyon Creek and Rattlesnake Creek until Feb. 25.

Oxygen levels are low and the water temperatures are high, which is likely what is causing the fish to die, said Art Butts, Southwest regional fishery manager for the Idaho Department of Fish & Game. “Over the last several weeks, we identified 20 large individuals that have died,” he said. “This is pretty concerning when you've got fish that live to be 50-70 years old. That's not easily replaced compared to other species.”

