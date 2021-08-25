We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Downtown Boise aerial photo, Thursday, March 5, 2020.
A new housing analysis from the city of Boise found a “deep and unrelenting” need for housing that’s affordable for people with low and fixed incomes, particularly renters, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe. According to the analysis, presented to the Boise City Council on Tuesday, 67% of renters and 36% of homeowners cannot afford housing the local market is producing.
“Market trends indicate that market-rate housing development is far outpacing affordable housing development,” said Housing and Community Development Director Maureen Brewer. “Without a targeted intervention, we will not be able to change this trend.”
