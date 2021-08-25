Boise Climate Action (Main)

Downtown Boise aerial photo, Thursday, March 5, 2020.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


A new housing analysis from the city of Boise found a “deep and unrelenting” need for housing that’s affordable for people with low and fixed incomes, particularly renters, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe. According to the analysis, presented to the Boise City Council on Tuesday, 67% of renters and 36% of homeowners cannot afford housing the local market is producing.

“Market trends indicate that market-rate housing development is far outpacing affordable housing development,” said Housing and Community Development Director Maureen Brewer. “Without a targeted intervention, we will not be able to change this trend.”

You can read Suppe's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Idaho Press; it's on the front page.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Load comments