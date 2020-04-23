Student body leaders from Idaho’s four public universities have joined together to sign a letter to Gov. Brad Little strongly disapproving of the two anti-transgender bills he signed into law this spring, both of which are now being challenged in court.
HB 500 forbids transgender women or girls from playing on school sports teams that match their gender identity; HB 509 forbids transgender Idahoans from changing their birth certificates to match their gender identity, which a federal court previously ruled Idaho must allow.
“We as student leaders and as future state leaders are disappointed with your decision to sign HB 500 and HB 509 into law,” the student leaders wrote. “The bills are unnecessary, potentially expensive, and may produce various legal repercussions. They also conflict with the general public’s support for the transgender community.”
The letter is signed by the student body presidents of the University of Idaho, Boise State University, Idaho State University and Lewis-Clark State College, along with other student body leaders from the four schools, including vice presidents and student senators. In all, 28 student leaders signed the letter.
"It is very rare that the governing bodies from all of Idaho's public universities come together," said UI student Senator Aaron Bharucha, co-author of the letter.