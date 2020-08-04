Sue Latta is still hanging her art for both the shows she’d planned on being a part of this month. The burglary and destruction of her studio in downtown Boise hasn’t stopped her, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons. “I haven’t really done a full inventory of the things that are broken,” Latta said Monday morning.
She made the comment roughly 24 hours after she used Facebook to film the destruction of her studio, The Sculpture Studio, on Front Street in Boise, which she discovered Sunday morning. In the video, Latta shows the studio in shambles, the air conditioning unit ripped out of the wall, tables overturned, art supplies strewn across the studio’s cement floor. There was no indication of who vandalized the studio or why. Latta said she reported the crime to the police, and Boise Police Department spokeswoman Haley Williams confirmed officers are investigating the matter, but haven’t made any arrests yet. They estimate the burglar, who is thought to have broken into the studio Saturday afternoon, caused thousands of dollars in damage, meaning the charge would be a felony.
