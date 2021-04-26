More than 100 Idaho students ranging from middle school to college gathered on the Statehouse steps this afternoon to protest against HB 377, writes Post Register reporter Sally Krutzig, and when the announcement came that the Senate was suspending its rules and immediately taking up the bill that had just cleared a Senate committee, they rushed up to the Senate gallery to watch, filling every seat. “Many people seem to think that teaching our students about the cruelty and suffering of our country’s past is some form of self-hatred for our own country. But, make no mistake, this is self-awareness,” said Yvonne Shen, an eighth grader at North Junior High and a member of the Idaho Asian American Pacific Islander Youth Alliance. “If we aren’t able to recognize our own flaws, we will never be able to progress beyond them.”
Two juniors at Borah High School took to the podium together to talk about how much they valued their English teacher who taught them the parts of history that “aren’t so pretty.”
“Ms. Davis has taught us so much about the different discrimination that different minorities have faced in America and overseas because of what America is doing. I don’t want this bill to have to stomp out that. I believe that we need to learn about the discrimination of minorities in order to prevent it in the future,” Ethan Hobson said.
Bryce Funkhauser, a senior at Boise State University, and seven other student leaders had been working on their testimony ever since the first version of the bill came out. They had been disappointed that legislators had not taken the time to talk to college students to find out their opinions on whether this was an issue. Most did not get a chance to testify at the bill’s committee hearing.
“Essentially what we wanted to say was that we’re not being consulted,” Funkhauser said. “It really speaks volumes that, not only is the Legislature out of touch with what’s going on, but they don’t want to hear from students.”