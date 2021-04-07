HB 294a, the "Strong Students" grant program that sought to give state-funded grants to cover private school tuition and other educational costs, has been defeated for a second time in the Senate. After it died on a 16-18 vote yesterday, Sen. Christy Zito, R-Hammett, moved for reconsideration, having voted on the prevailing side (against the bill). This morning, when the motion for reconsideration came up for a vote, it failed, 15-20.
Meanwhile, HB 311, Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger's bill to require a two-thirds vote at a May or November election before any local entity could install major public art has been pulled from the House floor by unanimous consent, and returned to committee. That means it's effectively dead for the session. Von Ehlinger earlier tried to amend the bill to soften its impact, but the House rejected the amendments.
Now, the House has taken up SB 1110, the Senate-passed bill to make it much more difficult to qualify a voter initiative for the ballot.