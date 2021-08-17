We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Idaho State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra, who on Tuesday hailed the state Land Board's unanimous decision to increase endowment distributions to the state's schools next year due to strong endowment earnings.
Thanks to both record investment returns and plentiful earnings from state timber lands, Idaho’s top elected officials voted unanimously Tuesday to back a nearly 14% increase in endowment distributions next year to a new high of more than $100 million.
The $100.3 million distribution includes $61.5 million for the state’s K-12 public schools in fiscal year 2023, up 12.3% from this year’s $54.8 million endowment distribution to schools, which are the state endowment’s single largest beneficiary. Others include state universities, veterans homes, prisons, and mental hospitals.
Idaho state Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra called the newly set distribution “great news for Idaho’s public schools.” You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Wednesday's Idaho Press.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.