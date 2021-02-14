Canyon County residents still face hours-long waits outside the DMV, writes Idaho Press reporter Rachel Spacek. The county commissioners, assessor's office and Idaho Transportation Department are searching for ways to address the up to four-hour wait times.
The assessor's office is in discussions about increasing the administrative fee to fund additional staff and a new DMV location. The public hearing on the fee was continued from Friday to Thursday, Feb. 18.
The need for a new location and staff is urgent, Assessor Brian Stender told county commissioners Friday. He said the greatest challenge to his staff is a new software program from ITD, called the GEM system, which was aimed at modernizing the more than 30-year-old vehicle registration and titling system software.
Unfortunately, the new system rollout in October was "clunky," said Alberto Gonzalez, ITD Department of Motor Vehicles administrator. The $6.5 million system was built in house by the transportation department.
Stender told the county commissioners this week that his staff in the motor vehicles office are still dealing with slowdowns and backlogs from the system. Gonzalez said COVID-19 is also to blame for longer lines.
Visitors to the Canyon County motor vehicles office in December 2019 saw an average wait time of eight minutes and service time of seven minutes, according to the assessor's office. A year later, those averages jumped to a wait time of two hours and service time of more than 15 minutes.
"My team is burnt out, and you can only push them so hard," Stender said. In November, four employees out of the 20-person staff at the motor vehicles office quit, citing stress from the new software.
You can read Spacek's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Saturday's print edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.