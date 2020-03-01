Friday was such a crazy, frenzied, marathon day of lawmaking in the Idaho House – the House amended five bills, and passed a whopping 26 bills plus one joint memorial, all in one day – that I covered many of those actions fairly briefly on this blog as they happened (including some in the Senate as well). But in today’s Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press, you can find full stories on many of those decisions, including some that were highly controversial. Here are links the full stories at idahopress.com (subscription required), or you can pick up today’s Idaho Press:
Abortion bill leads to House floor fight, by Nathan Brown
Child marriage bill passes House, heads to Senate, sets minimum age at 16, by Nathan Brown
Bill barring violent felons from teaching passes, by Bill Spence
Teacher pay plan gains House’s approval, by Bill Spence
Transgender issues, taxes and medical debt, by Nathan Brown
F&G Commission bill passes House, removes bipartisanship requirement, by Bill Spence
Bill to ax March, August school votes passes House, by Nathan Brown