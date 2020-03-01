The Idaho House

Friday was such a crazy, frenzied, marathon day of lawmaking in the Idaho House – the House amended five bills, and passed a whopping 26 bills plus one joint memorial, all in one day – that I covered many of those actions fairly briefly on this blog as they happened (including some in the Senate as well). But in today’s Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press, you can find full stories on many of those decisions, including some that were highly controversial. Here are links the full stories at idahopress.com (subscription required), or you can pick up today’s Idaho Press:

Abortion bill leads to House floor fight, by Nathan Brown

Child marriage bill passes House, heads to Senate, sets minimum age at 16, by Nathan Brown

Bill barring violent felons from teaching passes, by Bill Spence

Teacher pay plan gains House’s approval, by Bill Spence

Transgender issues, taxes and medical debt, by Nathan Brown

F&G Commission bill passes House, removes bipartisanship requirement, by Bill Spence

Bill to ax March, August school votes passes House, by Nathan Brown

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

