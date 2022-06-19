Shondi Mortimer bought her home in northwest Boise for $289,500 in 2016, when she was still married and pregnant with her sixth child, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Kelcie Moseley-Morris.
Now, as a divorced single parent with three boys still living at home, she received her property tax assessment in the mail that valued her home at $609,700 — up $90,000 just since 2021.
“I looked at it and I was like, ‘Oh holy (expletive),’” Mortimer said.
She’s not the only Ada County resident finding sticker shock with assessment notices. Ada County Assessor Bob McQuade said the median increase for the 2022 tax year is 30%, meaning half of the county’s parcels are higher than that and half are lower. Across all property types, taxable value increased by nearly $27.7 billion this year, after increasing by about $15 billion the year before.
Although dollar amounts tend to be highest for property assessments in Ada County, values have increased significantly in several populous counties in Idaho, particularly between 2021 and 2022. In Canyon County, taxable values of all properties increased by about $10 billion, compared to a $3 billion increase the year before.
Another hot spot of property value increases is in Kootenai County, where taxable values nearly doubled since 2021, from $26.7 billion to close to $47 billion.