The Capitol is packed with kids today – and boy, is it loud in the rotunda – for the annual “STEM Matters” celebration, which features hands-on displays and demonstrations of all things related to science, technology, engineering and math, from drones and robots to virtual reality. The event, which is free and open to the public, runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is taking place in the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th floor rotundas and out on the Capitol steps. The event also includes a meet-and-greet from 11:30 to 1:30 in the 4th floor rotunda featuring Gov. Brad Little, lawmakers and businesses.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.