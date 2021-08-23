We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
The 2021 summer steelhead run on the Columbia and Snake rivers started July 1 and thus far is one of the worst on record.
It’s early, but fisheries managers are concerned, writes Lewiston Tribune reporter Eric Barker. The 2021 summer steelhead run on the Columbia and Snake rivers started July 1 and thus far is one of the worst on record. Through Tuesday, 16,369 steelhead had been counted at Bonneville Dam on the Columbia River and just 403 at Lower Granite Dam on the Snake River.
The count on the Columbia is second worst by a slim margin only to 1943 when 16,260 had been recorded passing the dam as of Aug. 10.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
“Back then they harvested a large percentage of the steelhead before they hit the dams. One could argue at least for this date, this is the worst steelhead run past the Bonneville area ever,” said Joe DuPont, regional fisheries manager for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game at Lewiston.
You can read Barker's full story online here (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday Idaho Press.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.