A statewide poll commissioned by the Idaho Association of Commerce & Industry has found 75.5% approval of Gov. Brad Little’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, with an even larger 79.3% supporting his four-stage “Idaho Rebounds” plan for reopening the economy. Support was particularly high among Republicans, in the poll conducted by GS Strategy Group of Boise.
“The underlying fundamentals are that Idahoans are confident that Idaho’s leadership is doing the right thing. This is great news for those businesses that are hopeful to reopen as soon as this weekend,” said Alex LaBeau, IACI president.
The poll, which had a statewide sample size of 400 registered voters and a margin of error of +/-4.89%. also found that 64.7 of respondents “trust the health care professionals for guidance in the ongoing decisions to balance the needs of societal health, liberty and prosperity in moving the state safely forward.”