Idaho’s state tax revenues for the month of November once again came in ahead of forecasts, continuing a trend that’s held every month since the fiscal year began July 1. According to the state Division of Financial Management, November’s general fund revenues of $349.9 million were $47.2 million over forecasts, or 15.6%; they also ran 11.7% higher than the previous November’s figure.
For the fiscal year to date, Idaho’s state general fund tax revenues have now brought in $2.0068 billion. That’s $255.5 million, or 14.6%, more than was expected, and 13.8% above last year’s state tax revenues at the same point in the year.
Both individual income taxes and sales taxes drove November’s stronger than expected collections, with individual income taxes coming in $20.5 million higher than anticipated and sales taxes $24.9 million higher. That’s not even counting another $12.2 million in sales taxes on online sales that went to a tax relief fund, rather than to the state’s general fund.
“It continues to defy what our expectations were,” said Alex Adams, DFM administrator and Gov. Brad Little’s budget director. “When you add this I think we’re at about a $1.65 billion surplus for the year.”
That figure includes just revenues that have come in over forecast, along with some spending adjustments, cumulatively for the current year, fiscal year 2022, and the previous year-end balance of fiscal year 2021. It doesn’t include hundreds of millions in accumulated rainy-day funds or roughly $1 billion in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds awarded to the state but not yet spent.
Adams said the state will unveil an updated revenue forecast in January to delve into “how much of this is one-time and how much is ongoing, and the governor will deliver a budget in January with investments that reflect this updated understanding.”
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.