Gov. Brad Little made a statement on Twitter yesterday on the deadly mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas, and today Boise Mayor Lauren McLean has issued a statement; here they are, along with a statement from Idaho state schools Superintendent Sherri Ybarra, and I'll update this post with additional comments from Idaho officials as I receive them:
Gov. Brad Little on Twitter, Tuesday: "Our country is grieving the victims of today's horrific school shooting in Texas. As a grandpa of school aged children, this news is heartbreaking. The families and all those affected will be strengthened by our prayers as they cope with this awful tragedy."
Boise Mayor Lauren McLean, Wednesday: “I just spent time with some local high school students, hearing their pleas for action on common sense gun laws, and marking moments of silence for each of the 21 people killed in Texas. Nineteen young children were killed in their classroom. I cannot imagine the horror and pain their families are going through right now, though as a mom, I can feel in my gut the depths of trauma that they will forever feel.
"On my son’s 9th birthday, shortly after learning that children younger than him had been violently killed at Sandy Hook, I walked into Longfellow School to celebrate his birthday and hear his class sing Christmas songs; I remember vividly the sense of horror I felt imagining the same happening there, at that moment. Yesterday as we prepared for his graduation party, I learned that this had happened again. In the intervening decade we’ve owed their parents – and our kids – significant action, common sense gun laws. Yet as my child and his peers graduate from high school, still nothing has been done. The list of victims to whom we owe action continues to grow.
"If anyone can take comfort in my prayers, know that I am offering them. But these parents in Uvalde, and every community in this country, are owed action. The vast majority of Boiseans and Americans want reform that would encourage responsible gun ownership and keep weapons of war out of the hands of people who would walk into an elementary school and murder almost two dozen children. We can do it. We must do it. It’s time to pay our debt to help keep our children safe.”
Supt. Sherri Ybarra: “Tuesday’s horrific school shooting was 1,600 miles away, but the impact is immediate and personal for us in Idaho and throughout the nation. The senseless loss of 21 lives and violation of a space for community safety and learning is a shock to the system for educators and families everywhere, and it must energize and inform our school safety and mental health efforts going forward. I am heartbroken and send prayers to the families and community of Uvalde, and I urge all Idaho districts and charter schools to review their emergency management plans.
"One year ago, this terror visited an Idaho small town with a shooting at Rigby Middle School. We are still so relieved that no lives were lost in Rigby, but it forever shattered the belief that ‘it can’t happen here’. And we must commit ourselves, in every community and school in Idaho, to guard students’ physical and social safety, and be responsive to their mental and emotional needs – and not just after tragedy strikes.”