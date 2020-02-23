Two agencies dedicated to assisting victims of domestic and sexual violence hosted Idaho’s first summit in December to address the statewide and nationwide issue of missing and murdered indigenous people, and they are planning a second summit for northern Idaho this spring, writes Idaho Press reporter Rachel Spacek. The Idaho Council on Indian Affairs met Wednesday to hear from Tai Simpson, of the Nez Perce Tribe, and Nicole Fitzgerald, executive director at Idaho Council on Domestic Violence and Victim Assistance, about the major takeaways from the December summit.
“There is not going to be a quick fix to the problem,” Simpson told the council, but with the summit she believes that Idaho is in the preliminary stages of working toward fixing it.
