The Idaho Supreme Court, in a unanimous decision, has rejected state Treasurer Julie Ellsworth's appeal in Bedke v. Ellsworth, the lawsuit filed by the state Legislature against Ellsworth to evict her offices from 1st-floor Capitol office space earmarked for future office space for lawmakers. The court, in a 20-page decision authored by Justice John Stegner, held that state law clearly gives control over that floor of the Capitol to the Legislature.
"Although the location and preservation of the historic office of the Treasurer are undoubtedly significant to Idaho’s history," Stegner wrote, "these are ultimately policy concerns — not legal concerns. We cannot ignore or re-write the plain language of a statute simply to reach a more desirable result.”
Ellsworth issued this comment on the ruling: "The court has spoken. If the legislature chooses to move forward by providing funding, and the Capitol Commission approves this major historic character change to the building, I will move out of this space that the State Treasurer has occupied full-time since the construction of Idaho’s Capitol in 1912. I am still concerned this is another step towards a full-time legislature which will grow government and create further distance and isolation between the citizens of Idaho and their elected officials."
The court affirmed the earlier ruling of a 4th District judge in the case, rejecting Ellsworth's claims that the matter was a "political question" on which courts shouldn't weigh in; that House Speaker Scott Bedke and former Senate President Pro-Tem Brent Hill lacked standing to sue Ellsworth over the matter; and that the entire Legislature needed to vote to evict her rather than allowing the speaker and president pro-tem to do so.
"We are not being asked to substitute our judgment for that of a co-equal branch of government," Stegner wrote. "Rather, we are being asked to resolve a dispute between our co-equal sister branches. If we were to refrain from acting because of the political question doctrine, the dispute would literally be unresolvable. Fundamentally, this is not the type of issue the political question doctrine was intended to remove from judicial determination."
Instead, the court found that the issue was a matter of interpreting a state law -- exactly the role of the court. "Interpreting statutes is a fundamental responsibility of the judiciary," Stegner wrote.
Bedke and Hill, the court held, "have been unable to discharge their statutorily created responsibility to allocate space on the first floor of the Capitol because the Treasurer refuses to vacate her office."
As for a vote of the Legislature being required to evict the treasurer's offices from the Capitol, "Ellsworth’s argument essentially asks us to hold that the Legislature is required to do something it has already done," Stegner wrote. "In enacting Idaho Code section 67-1602(3) the Legislature gave itself the power 'to determine the use' of the Capitol’s first floor. That legislation became law in 2007."
The high court's justices heard arguments in the case on Jan. 13. At that point, the case had run up more than $668,000 in combined legal bills; taxpayers are footing the bill for the private attorneys representing both sides in the case.
Ellsworth contended that a deal between then-Gov. Butch Otter and the Legislature in 2007 over the remodeling and expansion of the Capitol guaranteed the state treasurer the option to keep offices in the Capitol where they’ve historically been located, including a historic vault. But the district court ruled that a state law first passed in 1998 and amended in 2007 clearly gives control over first-floor office space in the Capitol to the Legislature, with its presiding officers allocating the space; the Idaho Supreme Court agreed.