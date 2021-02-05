Idaho state tax revenues for January came in $58.5 million ahead of forecasts, marking the 7th straight month that state revenues have exceeded projections. For the month, state general fund revenues were 16.4% above projections; for the fiscal year to date, they 3.9% ahead. And that’s compared to forecasts that have been adjusted upward as the state’s economy performed stronger than expected in this pandemic year.
“An open economy, relentless focus on fiscal conservatism, quick action throughout the pandemic, and Idahoans’ preventive actions against COVID-19 have positioned Idaho with the strongest economy in the nation and a historic record budget surplus,” Gov. Brad Little said in a statement.
Individual income tax revenues beat forecasts for the month by 26.9%; corporate income tax by 27.4%; and sales tax by 6.2%. For the fiscal year to date, individual income taxes are running 5.4% ahead of forecasts; corporate, 12.8%; and sales taxes, 1.4%. That’s not counting a record $16 million in online sales tax proceeds in January that didn’t go to the state general fund, instead being directed to a “Tax Relief Fund,” where they’ve simply been accumulating.
You can see the full monthly General Fund Revenue Report here at from the state Division of Financial Management.