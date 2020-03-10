Idaho’s state general fund tax revenues in February came in $77.7 million ahead of forecasts or 51.4%, with individual income tax receipts coming in a whopping 277% ahead of forecasts. That was largely due to lower than expected individual and corporate income tax refunds for the month, as well as a forecast that actually called for a 56.1% decrease from the previous February. Compared to the previous February, tax revenues overall were 22.7% higher; forecasts had called for them to be 19% lower.
Derek Santos, the state’s chief economist, said the forecast for the decrease was based on anticipated fallout from major tax legislation passed at both the state and federal level and its anticipated impact on tax refunds. But, he said, there appears to be a timing issue as far as when that impact is felt. In the monthly General Fund Revenue Report, Santos wrote, “The decline appears to be a timing issue resulting from a variety of factors, possibly including longer-than-expected processing times with the software used to validate W-2 forms. Thus, it is anticipated refunds will recover later this filing season.”
For the month, sales tax revenues, also a key economic indicator, came in 7.4% ahead of forecasts.
For the fiscal year to date, state general fund tax revenues are running 3.6% ahead of forecasts, and 8.5% higher than last year at this time.
All timing issues aside, it’s the April numbers that will show the most about how state revenues are coming in compared to forecasts and budgets. That’s because that’s the biggest month of the year for state revenues, as Idaho income taxpayers file their annual returns. You can read the full monthly General Fund Revenue Report here, and the Legislative Budget Office’s monthly General Fund Budget Monitor here.