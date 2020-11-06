Idaho’s state tax revenues beat forecasts again in October, coming in 6.7% higher than predicted, or $21.3 million ahead. It was the fourth straight month – meaning every month since the new fiscal year began July 1 – that state general fund revenues exceeded projections, by tens of millions each month. For the fiscal year to date, revenues are now 9.3%, or $123.8 million, ahead of forecasts; and 16.8% higher than last year at this time.
“Idaho’s labor market was notably resilient midyear even as the pandemic reached into the state,” state economists Derek Santos and Greg Piepmeyer wrote in the monthly General Fund Revenue Report. Individual and corporate income taxes and sales taxes all exceeded predictions. The state also collected another $11.2 million in sales taxes on online sales, which are being deposited into a “tax relief fund” where the money just accumulates.
According to the monthly General Fund Budget Monitor from the Legislature’s joint budget committee, if current trends hold, Idaho will end the fiscal year with a $557.9 million surplus, $503 million more than lawmakers anticipated when they finished setting the state budget in March. That’s a result of the combination of stronger than expected revenues; reversions including $60.3 million from Medicaid because the CARES Act bumped up the federal share of the funding for the state-federal program during the pandemic; and holdbacks Gov. Brad Little imposed on the state budget on July 1 of 5%, or nearly $200 million.
Paul Headlee, legislative budget director, told the Legislative Council today, “This is four months into the fiscal year. We still should be cautious on this. I think if we’ve learned anything in most recent history it’s that conditions can change pretty quickly, but this is where we’re tracking.”
Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, said, “You can see that we did extraordinarily well from where we thought we were going to be … and that trajectory seems to be fairly consistent. I’m concerned about the reduction in spending authority, which seems unnecessary then.”
She noted that state law allows the governor to issue mid-year holdbacks, but only to the extent needed to ensure state spending doesn’t exceed revenues. “So I’m wondering if asking agencies to take the hit … is even legal,” she said. “There is no demonstration that we need to be that austere.”
Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, agreed. “I am troubled by the fact that we are holding back an enormous amount of money,” he said, and accumulating a surplus while “we have people in this state that … are struggling to get by.”
Headlee said lawmakers can take action on the holdbacks, including to restore them, when they convene in January; the governor also has authority to restore them.
Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, said, “Being careful is the best way to be now. I don’t think we need to apologize for being careful, and I think it’s prudent that we do so based on what may be ahead of us.”