Capitol rotunda inside dome

Inside the dome of the Idaho state Capitol rotunda

 BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

November state tax revenues came in 4.8% — 12.5 million — ahead of the revised forecasts; that brings collections for the fiscal year to date to 1.1% above forecasts. Each category of state revenue — individual income taxes, sales taxes, corporate income tax, product taxes, and miscellaneous sources — exceeded the forecast. You can read the full monthly General Fund Revenue Report here from the governor’s Division of Financial Management.

