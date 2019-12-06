November state tax revenues came in 4.8% — 12.5 million — ahead of the revised forecasts; that brings collections for the fiscal year to date to 1.1% above forecasts. Each category of state revenue — individual income taxes, sales taxes, corporate income tax, product taxes, and miscellaneous sources — exceeded the forecast. You can read the full monthly General Fund Revenue Report here from the governor’s Division of Financial Management.
State tax revenues beat forecast in November by 4.8%
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.