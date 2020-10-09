Idaho’s state tax revenues for September again came in much higher than expected — $33.4 million higher, the third straight month of big overages — putting the state on track to end the current fiscal year with a giant surplus if current trends hold, even as it has cut budgets due to the economic impacts of COVID-19. Gov. Brad Little is now holding a press conference on the state budget and may announce changes.
Little proactively imposed 5% holdbacks across the state budget at the start of the fiscal year July 1, cutting it $200 million below where lawmakers set it during this year’s legislative session. State economists expected general fund tax revenues to take a big hit this year — possibly dropping by as much as 14% — due to impacts from the coronavirus pandemic, from business closures to job losses. But Idaho’s tax revenues have instead far exceeded forecasts since July 1, exceeding even the pre-COVID forecasts the state had set.
The state’s revised economic forecast for the fiscal year, released in August, calls for a “coronavirus-induced sharp, short decline in local economic activity followed by a slow recovery,” and predicts individual income tax receipts for the year will decline by 0.3% from fiscal year 2020. Overall, the economists are forecasting 2% growth in state general fund revenues this year to $4.11 billion; in fiscal year 2020, which ended June 30, state general fund revenue grew by 8%.