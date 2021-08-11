We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
The dome of the Idaho State Capitol building, Wednesday, April 7, 2021.
Idaho's state tax revenue in July, the first month of the new state fiscal year, came in $38.8 million above forecasts, according to the state Division of Financial Management's monthly General Fund Revenue Report. That continues a nearly year-long run of stronger than expected performance for the state's economy that allowed Idaho to roll up a huge, nearly $900 million budget surplus as of the close of the last fiscal year June 30.
In July, individual income taxes were 0.4% ahead of forecasts, though they were 23.2% lower than the same month the previous year. Big state individual and corporate income tax cuts enacted by this year's Legislature are now in effect.
Sales taxes exceeded forecasts for the month by $17.8 million and were 11.8% over last July; and corporate income tax collections were $3.9 million higher than expected or 24%, even though they lagged last July's amount by 20.1% or $5.1 million.
The cuts to Idaho's individual and corporate income tax rates, approved by lawmakers in May and signed into law by Gov. Brad Little, were retroactive to Jan. 1, 2021.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.