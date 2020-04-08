Idaho’s general fund revenue report for March is in, and it shows that state tax revenues haven’t dropped – yet. In fact, they were $30.6 million, or 13%, ahead of forecasts for the month, and 27.9% higher than the previous March. For the fiscal year to date, that brings state tax revenues to $2.6652 billion, which is 4.5%, or $113.9 million, ahead of projections.
“This month’s amounts reflect activity before measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus were adopted and the federal stimulus measures were implemented,” write Derek Santos, chief economist for the state Division of Financial Management, in the monthly report. “These will impact revenue in future months.”
April is typically the state’s biggest tax revenue month by far, as state income taxes are due; this year’s filing deadline has been pushed back from April 15 to June 15, which will change the timing.
The biggest contributor to the March surplus, by far, was the individual income tax, which beat projections by $43.8 million, or 62.3%. Corporate income taxes lagged 41.9% behind projections, while sales taxes were roughly spot-on.