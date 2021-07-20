We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Idaho’s state tax revenues exceeded forecasts by $84.4 million in June, closing out the fiscal year with a huge state budget surplus that’s now reached nearly $900 million and looks likely to hit $1 billion by the time state lawmakers convene their annual session in January. You can read my full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Tuesday’s print edition of the Idaho Press.
“Idaho’s economic numbers show even in the middle of a global pandemic, conservative governing works,” Gov. Brad Little declared in a news release announcing the year-end numbers. “We have worked hard to curb government spending while providing tax relief and making investments where they count. We are seeing the impact of those conservative principles in action.”
In fiscal year 2021, which ended June 30, Idaho’s general fund revenue collections topped $5 billion for the first time, growing 24.2% over the previous fiscal year and setting a record for the largest percentage growth in a single year.
State economists Greg Piepmeyer and Saruul Khasar noted in the state’s monthly General Fund Revenue Report that the state just last year crossed the $4 billion mark in revenue collections for the first time.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.