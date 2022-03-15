The state of Idaho has filed a lawsuit over the tent encampment protest that's been taking place on state property across the street from the Capitol since January, charging that it’s a nuisance and public health hazard, and seeking an injunction to order it removed.
“Idaho will not tolerate public encampments and destruction of public property,” Gov. Brad Little said in a news release Tuesday. “Idaho is not San Francisco, Portland, or Seattle, where public officials have engaged in failed experiments to permit and encourage public camping disguised as protests.”
Little, who said he and Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden directed the state Department of Administration to file the lawsuit, said it’s “the next step in our deliberate, careful strategy to address a highly complex situation involving state statutes, case law, and the First Amendment while ensuring the state meets its obligation to protect public health and safety.”
While courts have upheld the First Amendment right of protesters to use tents as a symbol, they haven’t upheld a right to camp on state property, and state officials say that’s what’s been happening, with dangerous health and safety implications.
Even as the lawsuit was filed, an Idaho Senate committee on Tuesday afternoon passed HB 701, legislation to set up a program to put $50 million toward gap financing for affordable housing development in Idaho, as housing advocates warned the state’s facing an affordable housing crisis.
“You often hear lawmakers say that we don’t want Idaho to become like an Oregon or a Washington or a California,” housing advocate Ali Rabe, executive director of Jesse Tree, told the Senate Commerce Committee. “We are well on our way to becoming like our neighboring states, where tens of thousands of people are living in homelessness, if we continue to do nothing as a state government.”