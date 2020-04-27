Owyhee County has been added to the list of Idaho counties with confirmed community transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19, Southwest District Health announced this afternoon; that brings the list of counties with community spread to 16. The others are Ada, Bingham, Bonneville, Blaine, Canyon, Elmore, Gem, Jefferson, Jerome, Kootenai, Lemhi, Madison, Payette, Teton, and Twin Falls counties. Meanwhile, 20 new coronavirus cases were reported today statewide — 11 of them in Ada County — for a cumulative total of 1,917 statewide and 58 deaths.
That statewide figure includes 1,785 lab-confirmed cases and 132 probable cases, which are almost certainly also positive cases; those are, for example, spouses with the same symptoms who live with a confirmed victim but weren’t tested, just told to isolate at home.
Community spread is when the source of an individual’s infection can’t be traced to specific travel or contact with another infected person.
The state reports 239 cases among health care workers; and 1,039 Idahoans recovered from COVID-19. Ada County and Nez Perce County are tied for the most deaths from the virus, at 15 each.