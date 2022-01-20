The Public Employee Retirement System of Idaho had a net investment return of 27.49% in fiscal year 2021, gaining nearly more than $4 billion in assets, and ended the year 101% funded, Director Don Drum reported to the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee this morning. “Retirees are growing at a fairly significant rate, 4.5% per year,” he said. “That’s primarily because of baby boomers. Our actuaries said they think that should last about 15 years, then start to taper off some, as the baby boomers cycle through.”
PERSI has been rated highly by national pension watchdogs, Drum noted. “We are one of the best-funded systems in the United States.” Over the past year, he said, its board has focused on long-term sustainability plans, and has made several adjustments to its assumptions at the recommendation of experts. Among them: PERSI will be proposing legislation this year to create a third class of members, beyond the current two, which are public safety and general members. The new class would be for teachers.
Drum said figures show the normal cost for covering retirement benefits for teachers has been increasing faster than that for regular members. “After a lot of study, we decided that it was appropriate that we should ask to form a new class of employees,” he said.
Sen. Jeff Agenbroad, R-Nampa, JFAC co-chair, asked Drum, “Why would it cost more for teachers than it does the balance of the employees?”
Drum said it’s due to demographic and actuarial issues. “Teachers as a class generally start their careers early, so they start their careers generally right out of college,” he said. “So they reach their rule of 90 earlier than most general members. That enables them to retire. So teachers on an average retire about two years earlier than other general members. And then – we all should be teachers – because teachers both male and female live longer than most of our other classes. They’re needing four more years of benefits than the average general member.”
PERSI’s main budget requests for next year are for $3 million for the first phase of a four-year, $12 million pension software upgrade; and a negative $397,000 as five IT positions are transferred to the Office of Information Technology Services as part of the ongoing statewide consolidation of technology services. Neither involve state general funds; PERSI operates entirely on dedicated funds, largely employer and employee contributions and investment returns.
