Idaho reported 32 new coronavirus cases today, with Twin Falls coming in highest at eight new cases. Benewah County reported four new cases, bring its total to 7; it had its first case yesterday. Gooding County also had four new cases, for a total of 44; Minidoka County had three, for a total of 43; Canyon added three for a total of 291; and Ada, Jerome and Blaine counties each picked up two new cases, according to the state Department of Health & Welfare. Cassia, Kootenai and Lincoln counties each added one case.
Statewide, the total number of confirmed and probable cases now comes to 2,731, with 82 deaths. Idaho's reported 304 infections among health care workers, with four new ones, the first new ones since Saturday.
Idaho Health & Welfare estimated 2,185 Idahoans have recovered from the coronavirus.